War decimates harvest in famine-threatened Sudan

GEDAREF: Ahmed Othman's farm has been spared from the deadly fighting that has spread across Sudan, but the war's toll on the economy and labour market has still reached him.

"I had to sell two vehicles" to afford to harvest this season's crops, he told AFP from his large sesame farm in eastern Sudan's Gedaref state.

A year and a half of war in Sudan between the army and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises and devastated harvests.

Last month, United Nations experts accused the warring sides of using "starvation tactics" against 25 million civilians, and three major aid organisations warned of a "historic" hunger crisis as families resort to eating leaves and insects.

Hundreds of farmers have been driven off their once-fertile lands and those who have managed to remain face tremendous hardships.

Gedaref state is key to Sudan's corn production, a crucial crop for a population the World Food Programme warns is nearing famine -- a condition already declared at a displacement camp in the country's western region of Darfur.

"The first challenge we faced was securing funding as banks are experiencing a cash crunch due to the war," said Othman.