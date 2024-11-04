Harris vs Trump goes down to the wire: Polls

WASHINGTON: The electoral battle between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump appears to have gone to the wire, according to latest opinion polls.

Harris, 60, is the nominee of the Democratic Party and Trump, 78, is the Republican nominee.

Their party members and support bases are united with their respective parties, and independent votes might decide who would be the next occupant of the White House.

To win the elections, a candidates needs 270 of the electoral college votes.