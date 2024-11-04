Pro- Khalistani mob attacks devotees at Hindu temple in Brampton; Trudeau, Indian High Commission condemns attack

The Hindu Mahasabha Temple in Brampton, Canada, was attacked on Sunday amidst rising tensions between India and Canada.

In a video that has gone viral, Khalistani supporters were seen assaulting devotees and trespassing on the temple premises.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre have both condemned this vile act of violence.

"The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident.," PM Trudeau said.