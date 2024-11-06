LIVE | US Elections 2024: Trump leads Harris in early results as both win key stronghold states in tight race

The first results are in for the US presidential election, with Republican candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris projected to secure several states in their party's traditional strongholds.

States projected for Donald Trump: Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, Wyoming.

States projected for Kamala Harris: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont.

Though projections are emerging from several states, what everyone is eagerly waiting for is possible trends from the seven battleground or swing states that will effectively determine who will become the next American president. These are the states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

The race between the Democratic leader and her Republican rival for the White House has been truly unprecedented, as it saw drama, tragedy, political comebacks, fierce rhetoric, and a historically razor-tight contest.

In addition to the presidential race, control of the US House of Representatives and Senate is also at stake, critical for advancing the legislative agenda of either candidate over the next two years.