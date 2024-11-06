Mood darkens at Democratic parties as Trump gains key states

WASHINGTON, United States: The mood at US election watch parties shifted significantly as results began to show a swing towards Donald Trump in a number of key states early Wednesday.

With networks calling North Carolina and Georgia -- two of seven swing states -- for the Republican candidate, Kamala Harris's path to victory appeared to be narrowing.

"I am scared, I am anxious now," Charlyn Anderson told AFP as she left Harris's election night HQ at Howard University in Washington.

"We won't give up until it's done but I'm scared."

Others expressed bafflement, as news filtered in that Harris would not address the crowd during the night.

"He's a terrible candidate, so it just doesn't make sense," said Ken Brown, a former student, of Trump's successes so far.

"I don't know who's voting for him."

In Pennsylvania, perhaps the most significant of all the swing states, Democrats at a watch party in the western county of Erie were despondent.

"I'm just pissed off," said Lynn Johnson, 65, as she watched cable news channels.

"It doesn't look good for Harris.

"It's going to be dangerous if he wins. I don't feel safe."

What started as a raucous watch party at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, with balloons and beer, sobered up around midnight.

Organizers switched off TV screens and asked people to exit the ballroom.

While insisting "it's not over yet", one of them offered a piece of parting advice: Don't turn on your television tonight.

In Las Vegas, Democrat Pablo Pleitez said he was worried for his fellow Latinos.

"So far we are losing... many of the Latino community that are good people... they won't have anyone, they will be affected with Trump's decisions," he said.

- 'Path to win' -

On the other side of the political aisle, things were looking up, with Republicans in Michigan jubilant.

"Tonight is going to be a tremendous vindication for us once the election is called for president Trump," Bishara Bahbah, chairman of Arab Americans for Trump, told AFP from a watch party in Dearborn.

"It will be a clear mandate for him and against the policies of the Biden-Harris administration."