Canada alters visa policy, discretion now given to officers on visa validity

CHANDIGARH: In a significant change to its visa issuance practices, the Canadian government has revised its policy on tourist visas. Under the new guidelines, immigration officers will now have discretion over whether to issue single-entry or multiple-entry visas and can decide the appropriate validity period, potentially ending the option of tourist visas with a maximum validity of up to ten years.
This policy shift comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces public discontent over a housing shortage and the high cost of living, alongside declining approval ratings. Trudeau’s government has already indicated plans to reduce both permanent and temporary immigration.
According to an update from the Canadian immigration department, “Guidance has been updated to indicate that multiple-entry visas issued to maximum validity are no longer considered to be the standard document. Officers may exercise their judgement in deciding whether to issue a single or multiple-entry visa, and in determining the validity period.”
The multiple-entry visa, previously standard for tourist entries, allows holders to enter Canada from any country as often as needed within the visa’s validity, which could last up to ten years or until the expiry of either the travel document or biometrics, whichever comes first.
The immigration department clarified, “The multiple-entry visa allows the holder to seek entry to Canada from any country as often as necessary during the visa’s period of validity. It has a maximum validity date of up to 10 years or the expiry date of either the travel document or biometrics, whichever comes first. It can still be valid if affixed in a full or complete passport or travel document. In this case, the holder must also be in possession of a newer and valid passport or travel document and must present both documents to the airline carrier to travel to Canada and to the border services officer to seek entry to Canada.”
Officers will assess several factors when deciding visa type and duration. The update reads, “Officers may exercise their judgement in deciding whether to issue a single or multiple-entry visa. Some factors to consider: Purpose of visit: Is the applicant coming for a one-time event, such as a conference, training session or tourism, or will they be returning to Canada regularly, such as to visit close family members? Are they a permit-exempt short-term student or worker? Do they require parent authorisation to travel for each visit (for example, as an unaccompanied minor coming for a summer programme)? Is the visit for compassionate purposes, such as to care for a family member who is critically ill or dying?”
The guidelines further address financial stability, stating, “Funds: Does the applicant have a stable, ongoing source of funds, such as employment, that would be sufficient to finance multiple visits to Canada? If the host (family or friend) in Canada will cover the applicant’s expenses, is proof of relationship provided, and is the host well established in Canada? Has the host also invited other people? Do they have sufficient resources to provide for all invited individuals for multiple visits? Will the funds be provided by the applicant’s employer (such as for a one-time conference or business meeting)? Has the employer submitted a letter attesting to this fact?”
Health considerations are also part of the evaluation process: “Medical: Has the applicant indicated any health conditions that may worsen over time? Is the applicant coming for medical treatment? Has the client provided a mitigation plan, such as proof of health insurance? If so, how long is it valid for?”
Additional factors include ties to the applicant's home country and previous travel compliance. “Other factors: Has the applicant demonstrated strong ties to their home country, such as employment or family obligations? Has the applicant travelled outside their home country? Have they previously travelled to Canada? If so, did they comply with the terms and conditions of their visa? Was the applicant previously refused a visa for Canada or any other country?”