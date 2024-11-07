Canada alters visa policy, discretion now given to officers on visa validity

CHANDIGARH: In a significant change to its visa issuance practices, the Canadian government has revised its policy on tourist visas. Under the new guidelines, immigration officers will now have discretion over whether to issue single-entry or multiple-entry visas and can decide the appropriate validity period, potentially ending the option of tourist visas with a maximum validity of up to ten years.

This policy shift comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces public discontent over a housing shortage and the high cost of living, alongside declining approval ratings. Trudeau’s government has already indicated plans to reduce both permanent and temporary immigration.

According to an update from the Canadian immigration department, “Guidance has been updated to indicate that multiple-entry visas issued to maximum validity are no longer considered to be the standard document. Officers may exercise their judgement in deciding whether to issue a single or multiple-entry visa, and in determining the validity period.”

The multiple-entry visa, previously standard for tourist entries, allows holders to enter Canada from any country as often as needed within the visa’s validity, which could last up to ten years or until the expiry of either the travel document or biometrics, whichever comes first.

The immigration department clarified, “The multiple-entry visa allows the holder to seek entry to Canada from any country as often as necessary during the visa’s period of validity. It has a maximum validity date of up to 10 years or the expiry date of either the travel document or biometrics, whichever comes first. It can still be valid if affixed in a full or complete passport or travel document. In this case, the holder must also be in possession of a newer and valid passport or travel document and must present both documents to the airline carrier to travel to Canada and to the border services officer to seek entry to Canada.”