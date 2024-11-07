Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz fires finance minister, collapsing coalition government

BERLIN: Germany’s centre-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Wednesday he was firing Finance Minister Christian Lindner, signaling the collapse of the ruling three-party coalition that relied on Lindner’s pro-business party.

Scholz announced the move at a news conference following weeks of disputes among the coalition partners over ways to boost the country's ailing economy. He said he would seek a vote of confidence in January that he said might lead to early elections that otherwise would be due next September.

“I feel compelled to take this step to prevent damage to our country. We need an effective government that has the strength to make the necessary decisions for our country," Scholz said.