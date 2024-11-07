Harris says after loss to Trump, 'While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign’

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump's crushing presidential victory heralded a new era of uncertainty in the United States and the world Wednesday, as defeated Kamala Harris gave a defiant concession speech while vowing to help his transition to power.

An emotional vice president Harris told tearful supporters in a speech in Washington "do not despair", and she urged them to "keep fighting" after her loss.

But the Democrat's pledge to ensure a peaceful handover stood in stark contrast with Republican Trump's unprecedented refusal four years ago to admit defeat by Joe Biden, culminating in the violent attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.

"While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," Harris said in her short, powerful speech at Howard University, her alma mater.