Hurricane Rafael strikes Cuba, knocks out power grid and triggers widespread damage

HAVANA: Cuba was left reeling Thursday after a fierce Category 3 hurricane tore across the island, knocking out the country’s power grid.

The full extent of the damage remained unclear through the early hours of the day, but forecasters warned that Hurricane Rafael could bring “life-threatening” storm surges, winds, and flash floods to Cuba after battering parts of the Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

On Wednesday evening, massive waves lashed Havana’s shores, while sharp winds and rain whipped through the historic cityscape, leaving trees scattered on flooded roads. Much of the city was dark and deserted.

As it moved across Cuba, the storm weakened to a Category 2 hurricane, churning into the Gulf of Mexico near northern Mexico and southern Texas, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.