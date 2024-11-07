Trump's return to White House sets stage for far-reaching immigration crackdown

SAN DIEGO: "Build the Wall" was Donald Trump's rally cry in 2016, and he acted on his promise by tapping military budgets for hundreds of miles of border wall with Mexico. "Mass Deportation" was the buzzword that energized supporters for his White House bid in 2024.

Trump's victory sets the stage for a swift crackdown after an AP VoteCast survey showed the president-elect's supporters were largely focused on immigration and inflation — issues the Republican has been hammering throughout his campaign.

How and when Trump's actions on immigration will take shape is uncertain.

While Trump and his advisers have offered outlines, many questions remain about how they would deport anywhere close to the 11 million people estimated to be in the country illegally. How would immigrants be identified? Where would they be detained? What if their countries refuse to take them back? Where would Trump find money and trained officers to carry out their deportation?