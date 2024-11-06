Donald trumps Kamala, but man to watch out for is Elon Musk

When the world's richest man Elon Musk poured $120 million into Donald Trump's re-election kitty, nowhere close to the $400 million 'Zuckerbucks' that he, wrongly, accused Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta of donating to the Democrats in 2020, it was seen as an extension of his enthusiastic backing of the former president's re-election campaign.

In fact, it could be more than that. In electing Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States in a campaign marked by vitriol and shaming that has not been seen in some time, has America voted Musk in as the shadow president?

The club of billionaires, the business magnates and Republican donors whom Musk has strategized with to re-elect Donald Trump, were working to a plan. They had no intention of letting a complete outsider like Kamala Harris through the door. It wasn't just her race, her gender or the entrenched patriarchy in American society that cuts across white, black, Hispanic and Latino voters which worked against Harris. She simply wasn't part of the inner circle.

No surprise though, that Donald Trump's 'victory speech' saw Elon Musk get a huge thank you! "We have a new star, a star is born, Elon," Trump said, revealing that Musk personally campaigned for him in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia, and the two of them spent time together on the last day of the campaign.

Musk's X has run a visceral campaign against the Democrat Vice President and canvassed enthusiastically for Trump, leaving even the 'deep state' concerned that many of the feeds that he reshares with his 200 million followers are spun from Russia's and China's disinformation campaigns.

Trump is on the cusp of making history, with Fox News and a host of other news outlets predicting that he is poised to sweep all 26 Republican states, as well as the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina. As the final numbers add up in Trump's favour, winning as he claims 'a never seen before political victory', has the 47th American President made a Faustian bargain that the United States may yet live to regret?

Musk's closed club, which had little faith in the Democrats' ability to pull the US economy back from the brink, or for that matter, working with a Harris-Walz administration, is made up of the powerful Silicon Valley elite. Deeply invested in China as an economic partner, they have no intention of cutting the supply chain links that are vital to their cheap, affordable production lines. More Chinese-made goods are on US shelves than ever before. Musk's Tesla certainly relies heavily on China for its electric vehicles. He has gained President Xi Jinping's confidence to run and independently control the Tesla subsidiary in China. Since then, China may have outrun Tesla to become the leading manufacturer of EVs in the world, but Musk still needs the China market more than ever.