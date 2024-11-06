Trump, a long-time source of division, calls on country to unite in election-night victory speech

Former President Donald Trump addressed his supporters on Wednesday, thanking them for giving Republicans an unprecedented and powerful mandate, and said this moment will help the country "heal."

According to projections, Trump is all set to receive 270 electoral college votes, blocking Harris' chance to win the polls. According to races called by the Associated Press up to 1 pm, 267 electoral votes had gone to Republican candidate Trump and 224 to Democratic Party's Harris.

"I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president," he said.

"America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate. We have taken back control of the Senate... wow, that's good," Trump told his supporters in Florida.

This moment will help the country "heal", he said.

Trump, someone whose political career has been defined by division and acrimony, told the audience at his election night party early on Wednesday that it was “time to unite” as a country.

“It’s time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us,” Trump said. “It’s time to unite.”

“We have to put our country first for at least a period of time,” he added. “We have to fix it.”

He promised that he would “not rest until we have delivered a strong, safe and prosperous America.”

“Every single day,” Trump said, “I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body.”