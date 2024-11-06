Trump, a long-time source of division, calls on country to unite in election-night victory speech

Former President Donald Trump addressed his supporters on Wednesday, thanking them for giving Republicans an unprecedented and powerful mandate, and said this moment will help the country "heal."
According to projections, Trump is all set to receive 270 electoral college votes, blocking Harris' chance to win the polls. According to races called by the Associated Press up to 1 pm, 267 electoral votes had gone to Republican candidate Trump and 224 to Democratic Party's Harris.
"I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president," he said.
"America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate. We have taken back control of the Senate... wow, that's good," Trump told his supporters in Florida.
This moment will help the country "heal", he said.
Trump, someone whose political career has been defined by division and acrimony, told the audience at his election night party early on Wednesday that it was “time to unite” as a country.
“It’s time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us,” Trump said. “It’s time to unite.”
“We have to put our country first for at least a period of time,” he added. “We have to fix it.”
He promised that he would “not rest until we have delivered a strong, safe and prosperous America.”
“Every single day,” Trump said, “I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body.”
"And the Senate races in Montana, Nevada, Texas, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania were all won by the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement; they helped so much," the Republican candidate said.
"The number of victories in the Senate was absolutely incredible," he said.
Most of the important people in Trump’s personal and political life have joined him on stage in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Former first lady Melania Trump stood near her husband and was joined by Barron, the former president’s youngest son. Trump’s older children, Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka and Tiffany, all joined their father on stage, too.
Trump’s top political minds, including top campaign advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, joined Trump on stage. And his political allies were on stage, too, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Trump also celebrated a few celebrities in the audience and on stage. Dana White, the CEO of UFC, was on stage with Trump, and the former president called golfer Bryson DeChambeau on stage.
Trump also shouted out Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, who has become one of his most high-profile supporters. “We have a new star. A star is born: Elon,” Trump said.
World leaders praise Trump
World leaders raced to praise Donald Trump as he claimed a stunning US election victory over Kamala Harris, while financial markets also rose.
Here are the first reactions, with the presidential election result still to be confirmed.
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Trump's "election victory."
"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory," Modi wrote on social media platform X.
"As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration."
Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a historic return for the former US leader and a new beginning in the US-Israel alliance.
"Congratulations on history's greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!" said Netanyahu in a statement issued by his office.
China
As the results began to go Trump's way, China said it hoped for "peaceful coexistence" with the United States.
"We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.
"We respect the choice of the American people."
France
French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated "President Donald Trump," saying he was ready to work with him "with respect and ambition," like "we managed to do for four years."
In a post on X, Macron said that the relationship with Trump, who is leading the US presidential vote, would "take account of your convictions, and mine", adding: "For more peace and prosperity."
Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on his "impressive victory" and said he hoped his presidency would bring "just peace in Ukraine closer."
"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.
NATO
NATO chief Mark Rutte congratulated Trump and said his return to power would help keep the alliance "strong".
"His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO," Rutte said in a statement.
Financial markets
The dollar surged, bitcoin hit a record high and European stocks rallied.
Trump has pledged to make the United States the "bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world" and to put tech billionaire Elon Musk in charge of a wide-ranging audit of governmental waste.
"The markets are scrambling to figure out what happens next, but for the time being, the market is pricing in a higher growth and higher inflation outlook," said Peter Esho, economist and founder at Esho Capital.