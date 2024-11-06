Analysis: How Trump weakened Democrats' coalition with modest shifts in Black, Latino voters

Trump refused to acknowledge his 2020 defeat and watched his supporters ransack the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, as Congress convened to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory. Trump even mused two days before Election Day that he "shouldn’t have left" the White House after repeatedly promising retribution to his political enemies.

Harris, by the end of the campaign, joined other critics — including some of Trump’s former White House chief of staff — in describing the former president as a "fascist". Trump, meanwhile, labeled Harris a "fascist" and a "communist".

Trump's criminal baggage not an issue for many voters

Incomplete returns show that Donald Trump's criminal convictions, additional pending indictments and any concerns over his most incendiary rhetoric simply were not a sufficient concern to keep tens of millions of Americans from voting for him.

According to AP VoteCast, slightly more than half of voters said Harris has the moral character to be president, compared to about 4 in 10 who said that about Trump. It’s quite possible, as Trump has said many times on the campaign trail, that his legal peril actually helped him.

As it stands, Trump may never actually face sentencing in a New York business fraud case in which he was convicted of 34 felonies. For now, his sentencing is scheduled for later this month.

He's already had one federal indictment in Florida dismissed, sparing him from a trial on whether he flouted US law on protecting national security secrets. And he's made clear he would use his power as president to spike the federal case against him for his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. That would leave a Georgia racketeering case pending against Trump and others accused of trying to subvert the 2020 election result.

Relatively few voters said Trump's legal cases was a major factor in their decision-making this election. Only about a quarter of Trump voters said the legal cases involving Trump were an important factor.

Mars and Venus: Abortion, 'bro' politics illuminate gender voting differences

It was the first presidential election after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended a woman’s national right to terminate a pregnancy. It was also the first time that a Republican presidential candidate overly courted males with a hypermasculine approach.

Both Harris' and Trump's advisers expected a historic "gender gap" between the two candidates, with women making up a clear majority of Harris’ supporters and men providing the clear majority of Trump’s total.