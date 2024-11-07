US pollsters underestimate Trump support - again

WASHINGTON: Opinion polls underestimated the level of Donald Trump's support for the third US presidential election in a row, predicting a neck-and-neck race with Kamala Harris when in the end the Republican edged the vice president across battleground states.

Trump's win involved surging support in a number of demographics and regions, but experts said pollsters failed to accurately predict races in states where the results differed significantly from the last election in 2020.

"They did fine in battlegrounds, but... they failed to provide the essential information that Trump was surging across the board," said Michael Bailey, a professor of political science at Georgetown University.

More than 90 percent of US counties voted in higher numbers for the Republican billionaire than they did in 2020, according to The New York Times.

Overall, the polls had predicted razor thin margins in races in the seven battleground states that decide close US elections. As of Wednesday, Trump was projected to win five of those states by between one and three percentage points.

The former president was well on his way to sweeping all seven states, according to those projections.

"Trump may have been mildly underestimated but I think the polls ended up doing pretty well, collectively -- this was not a huge miss," said Kyle Kondik, a political analyst at the University of Virginia.

"The polls suggested Trump had a decent chance to win, and he won."