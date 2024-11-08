China to unveil much-anticipated economic stimulus package

BEIJING: China is expected to announce much-anticipated steps to boost its flagging economy Friday at the end of this week's meeting of its legislature.

Analysts say bold, multi-trillion yuan measures are needed to reinvigorate the world's second-largest economy, which has yet to bounce back fully from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The central bank loosened restrictions on borrowing in late September, sparking a stock market rally, but economists say the government needs to do more to ignite a sustained recovery.

Government officials have indicated that could come at this week's meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, which must give official approval to any new spending. The economy has shown signs of life in the last two months. Purchase subsidies offered to people who trade in old cars or appliances for new ones helped auto sales rebound in September.