'No price too high' for mass deportations, says Trump; FBI probes racist messages invoking slavery

As Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in again as President in less than three months, his plans to implement mass deportations and secure the U.S. border are top priorities. Trump’s hardline immigration agenda—central to his campaign—is set to ramp up with support from a GOP-controlled Senate, which now holds a solid 53-seat majority after recent Republican wins.
The former president recently reiterated his stance on cracking down on undocumented immigrants, asserting that “there is no price tag” to his plan for widespread deportations. “It’s not a question of a price tag… we have no choice,” Trump said in an NBC News interview, citing “killers” and “drug lords” as threats to national security.
As part of his approach, Trump has considered invoking the Alien Enemies Act—a wartime law from the 18th century—to expedite deportations. This law would allow the suspension of due process for undocumented migrants, according to Trump adviser Stephen Miller. Miller has indicated that Trump's team is also evaluating the use of the Insurrection Act, enabling federal and local law enforcement to play a direct role in enforcing immigration policies. Large detainment camps are reportedly being planned in rural areas of Texas, with funding expected from the Department of Homeland Security and the military.
While these policies resonate with many of Trump’s supporters, particularly white evangelical voters, the potential for divisive enforcement tactics has heightened concerns across the U.S., particularly among civil rights advocates. Nearly 80% of white evangelical voters backed Trump in his recent election victory, according to AP VoteCast, affirming their continued support for a president who has consistently aligned with their values. However, critics fear that Trump’s return could usher in a Christian nationalist agenda, with policies that could privilege Christian ideologies over others and challenge the separation of church and state.
Meanwhile, a disturbing series of racially charged anonymous text messages, invoking slavery, have raised alarms nationwide. Sent to Black individuals in states like Alabama, California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee, these messages hinted at forced compliance, with some telling recipients to “bring belongings” to designated addresses. Federal agencies, including the FBI and the FCC, are investigating these messages, working with state law enforcement to track their origins and determine whether they are part of a broader campaign of racial intimidation. Civil rights advocates have expressed concerns about the timing, noting potential parallels between these actions and the administration's rhetoric on immigration and planned deportations.
This surge of racially motivated incidents and Trump’s focus on an aggressive immigration policy come as he heads back into office with greater backing of Republicans in Congress. Republican leaders are already strategizing ways to advance his agenda, exploring avenues like budget reconciliation to pass legislation without the standard 60-vote Senate requirement. This majority will be pivotal for Trump's team to pursue immigration reforms, tighten asylum restrictions, and implement other hardline policies.
As Trump’s inauguration approaches, the atmosphere is growing more polarized, with racial and political tensions potentially setting the stage for one of the most contentious presidencies in modern U.S. history. Civil rights groups and political observers warn that the landscape could intensify as these issues unfold under the watchful eye of both supporters and critics, who are bracing for a new chapter of domestic policy and enforcement.