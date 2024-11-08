'No price too high' for mass deportations, says Trump; FBI probes racist messages invoking slavery

As Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in again as President in less than three months, his plans to implement mass deportations and secure the U.S. border are top priorities. Trump’s hardline immigration agenda—central to his campaign—is set to ramp up with support from a GOP-controlled Senate, which now holds a solid 53-seat majority after recent Republican wins.

The former president recently reiterated his stance on cracking down on undocumented immigrants, asserting that “there is no price tag” to his plan for widespread deportations. “It’s not a question of a price tag… we have no choice,” Trump said in an NBC News interview, citing “killers” and “drug lords” as threats to national security.

As part of his approach, Trump has considered invoking the Alien Enemies Act—a wartime law from the 18th century—to expedite deportations. This law would allow the suspension of due process for undocumented migrants, according to Trump adviser Stephen Miller. Miller has indicated that Trump's team is also evaluating the use of the Insurrection Act, enabling federal and local law enforcement to play a direct role in enforcing immigration policies. Large detainment camps are reportedly being planned in rural areas of Texas, with funding expected from the Department of Homeland Security and the military.