Post-fire Notre Dame prepares to regain past glory

PARIS: Notre Dame in one month will welcome back visitors and worshippers after a sometimes challenging restoration to return to its former glory the great Paris cathedral badly damaged by a devastating 2019 fire.

On the evening of April 19, 2019 Parisians and the world watched in horror as flames ravaged the world heritage landmark and then toppled its spire.

For some at the time, the apocalyptic images of the blaze felt like the end of the more than 850-year history of Notre Dame or even a symbol of the collapse of Western civilisation itself.

But declaring France to be a "nation of builders", President Emmanuel Macron set the ambitious goal to rebuild Notre Dame within five years and make it "even more beautiful" than before.

French authorities are happy that the promise has largely been kept with a weekend of ceremonies to mark the reopening from December 7-8, even if not in time for the world to share the moment during this summer's Olympic Games in Paris.

Some 250 companies and hundreds of experts were mobilised for a restoration costing hundreds of millions of euros in what was dubbed the "building site of the century".

Increased visitors

Delays were forced by the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for a clean-up of lead spread by the fire.

The French general who had been put in charge of overseeing the restoration, Jean-Louis Georgelin, died in August 2023 in an accident in the Pyrenees and was replaced by his right-hand man Philippe Jost.

But the 19th-century gothic spire has now been resurrected with an exact copy of the original, the stained windows have regained their colour, the walls shining after fire stains cleaned and a restored organ ready to thunder out again.