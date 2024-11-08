Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of two workers at Chicago's Navy Pier

CHICAGO: A man was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of two workers at Chicago's popular Navy Pier tourist attraction.
The arrest came after police released surveillance camera images of the man suspected of gaining access to an office space near a loading dock just prior to Tuesday afternoon's shootings, the Chicago Tribune reported.
No charges have been filed.
The attack happened Tuesday afternoon after the shooter, a fired worker gained access to an office space near a loading dock at Navy Pier, police Chief of Patrol Jon Hein told reporters.
The assailant shot Lamont Johnson, 51, and an unidentified 47-year-old man before fleeing, police said.
The victims were pronounced dead at a hospital.
The shooter was fired on Oct. 14 from his job at Navy Pier. which features shops, restaurants, entertainment and its iconic Ferris wheel along Lake Michigan.
“As a former employer of the subcontractor, he had access," Brian Murphy, Navy Pier's chief operating officer, told WLS-TV. “He knew how to get to that back loading dock area.”