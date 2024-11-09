Pro-Khalistan separatists do not represent the Sikh community in Canada: Justin Trudeau

Amid India-Canada diplomatic standoff, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has said that pro-Khalistan separatists do not represent the Sikh community in Canada.

Trudeau was addressing the Indian diaspora at a Diwali event in Ottawa's Parliament Hill last week when he made the remarks.

Trudeau, according to reports, said that "there are many supporters of Khalistan in Canada but they do not represent the Sikh community as a whole. There is no room for violence or intolerance or intimidation...That is not who we are," he was quoted as saying.

According to Times of India, Trudeau's comments came on November 4, a day after clashes between pro-Khalistan elements and those at a consular camp in Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton. He added that nor do Modi supporters in Canada represent the Hindus there.

On Nov 6, Trudeau said in the House of Commons that those inciting violence "in no way represent" Sikhs or Hindus in Canada.

Relations between Canada and India have been strained since the killing of Nijjar, a leader in the pro-Khalistan movement, in June, 2023. Three months later, Mr. Trudeau stood in Parliament and alleged that agents of the India government were involved in the shooting, The Globe and Mail reported.