Qatar out of Gaza talks, warns Hamas over Doha office: Diplomatic source

DUBAI: Qatar has withdrawn as a key mediator for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal and warned Hamas that its Doha office "no longer serves its purpose", a diplomatic source told AFP on Saturday.

Qatar, with the United Sates and Egypt, has been engaged in months of fruitless negotiations for a truce with a hostage and prisoner releases.

"The Qataris informed both the Israelis and Hamas that as long as there is a refusal to negotiate a deal in good faith, they cannot continue to mediate," the source said on condition of anonymity.

"As a consequence, the Hamas political office no longer serves its purpose," the source said.

The informed source said Qatar had already "notified both sides, Israel and Hamas as well as the US administration" of its decision.

"The Qataris conveyed to the US administration that they would be ready to re-engage in mediation when both sides... demonstrate a sincere willingness to return to the negotiating table", the source added.