How China plans to cut hidden debt in massive shakeup

SHANGAI: China has unveiled an ambitious plan to relieve public debt, aiming to turn local governments away from belt-tightening practices that have exacerbated a domestic downturn.

Policymakers gathered in Beijing this past week approved a proposal to swap six trillion yuan ($840 billion) of hidden debt belonging to local governments for official loans with more favourable terms.

Hidden debts are defined as borrowing for which a government is liable, but not disclosed to its citizens or to other creditors.

Here are some of the key points behind China's massive debt shakeup:

Where is the debt hiding?

Much of local governments' hidden debt in the past two decades was accumulated through state-owned companies known as local government financing vehicles (LGFVs).

While the provincial and regional authorities themselves faced restraints on their own borrowing, LGFVs were less regulated and used for taking out loans and issuing bonds in order to finance infrastructure projects.

But local governments today are running out of infrastructure needs to meet, which means that newer projects, like extra bridges and conference centres, tend to make less money back as there is little demand for them.

And with the national real estate market crashing and hurting government land-sale revenues, LGFVs risk defaulting.

China's local governments had an estimated 60.4 trillion yuan ($8.4 trillion) of debt hidden in LGFVs as of 2023, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Why does hidden debt matter?

Burdened by debt, local authorities have in recent years turned to cost-saving measures like cutting civil servant salaries and pensions, suspending transport services and aggressively collecting fines and fees from businesses.

According to the Chinese financial publication Caixin, local governments in the Guangxi, Shaanxi and Sichuan regions saw a significant increase in fines collected in the first half of 2022.