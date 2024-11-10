Mauritius votes in close-fought election race

PORT LOUIS: Mauritius began voting on Sunday in a close-fought election race that has been clouded by a wire-tapping scandal in a nation usually touted as one of Africa's most stable and prosperous democracies.

Campaigning has been tense, and police have been deployed at polling stations to ensure security, according to election commissioner Irfan Rahman, as media reports said concerns about electoral fraud were emerging.

The legislative poll in the Indian Ocean archipelago follows a historic agreement last month that saw Britain cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius following a long-running dispute.

But Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth's hopes of an easy re-election in the wake of the deal were dealt a blow when secretly recorded phone calls of politicians, diplomats and journalists began to be leaked online last month.

The former CEO of Mauritius Telecom and several other suspects have been arrested in the investigation into the leaks, which were released by an account called Missie Moustass (Mr Moustache), primarily on TikTok.

In response to the scandal, the authorities on November 1 announced a social media ban until after the election.

But an uproar from the opposition and local media forced an embarrassing about-turn within 24 hours.

The ban underscored fears that Mauritius' much-vaunted democracy and freedoms were slipping, with voters voicing concerns that economic and political stability will be preserved.

The battle for control of the 70-seat National Assembly is being played out between two main blocs -- Jugnauth's Militant Socialist Movement and its allies and the Alliance of Change led by former prime minister Navin Ramgoolam.

"We are heading for a certain victory," Jugnauth said in an interview with media outlet l'Express on Friday.

"We will be at Government House on November 11," Ramgoolam countered at a press conference, calling for opposition parties to join forces against the MSM alliance.

Just over one million people are registered to vote in the 12th election since independence from Britain in 1968, with 340 polling stations open nationwide.

"Each step will be carried out in complete transparency," Rahman told reporters Saturday.

Rallies have been lively, with roads lined with colourful banners and posters of the various political parties.

Sixty-two seats are up for grabs, with the remaining eight allocated under what is dubbed the "best loser" system.