Russia's Deputy PM to visit India Monday for two-day trip, to hold key bilateral meetings

DELHI: Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov is set to arrive in India on Monday for a two-day visit, which will include a key bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He will first take part in the plenary session of the Russian-Indian Business Forum in Mumbai on November 11 and will head to Delhi the day after.

"As part of the visit, on November 11, he will take part in the plenary session of the Russian-Indian Business Forum in Mumbai. The event is aimed at expanding cooperation ties between entrepreneurs of the two countries," the Russian Embassy said in a statement.

The business forum will include thematic sessions on industrial cooperation, transport and logistics, finance, digital technologies, and interregional ties.

The event is organised by the Business Council for Cooperation with India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

On Tuesday, Manturov will be in Delhi, where he, along with Jaishankar, will hold the 25th session of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.

The session will address the progress of ongoing bilateral initiatives and explore new areas for collaboration.

As part of his visit, the First Deputy Prime Minister also has a number of bilateral meetings planned, the embassy said in the statement.

Last month, PM Modi attended the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, hosted under Moscow's presidency.

Prior to this, Modi also visited Moscow in July this year, where he attended the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Putin.