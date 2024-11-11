Iran says world awaits Trump stop to Gaza, Lebanon wars; calls Israeli assassinations 'organised terrorism'

RIYADH: Iran on Monday said the "world is waiting" for Donald Trump's incoming US government to stop Israel's wars with Hamas and Hezbollah, as it condemned a wave of Israeli assassinations as "organised terrorism."

"The American government is the main supporter of the actions of the Zionist regime (Israel)," First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref told a joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit in Riyadh.

"The world is waiting for the promise of the new government of this country to immediately stop the war against the innocent people of Gaza and Lebanon."

Since Hamas's October 7, 2023, attacks triggered the war, Israel has killed a number of senior opponents, including Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah's long-time leader.

Israel is also widely believed to have carried out the killing of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The "'targeted killing' (operations)...are nothing but lawlessness and organised terrorism and turn the security apparatus into a tool to kill leaders and citizens of the countries," Aref said.

While Trump has promised peace in the Middle East, during the campaign he said outgoing President Joe Biden should let Israel "finish the job" against Hamas in Gaza.