'Legal immigration system is broken in the US', Vivek Ramaswamy supports Trump's mass deportation plans

WASHINGTON: Vivek Ramaswamy, top Indian-American aide to President-elect Donald Trump, expressed his support for the mass deportation plan of illegal immigrants and said that the legal immigration system in the country is "broken".

He said that those who broke the law while entering the United States have no right to stay here and they need to go.

"Do we have a broken legal immigration system? Yes, we do. But I think the first step is going to be to restore the rule of law, to do it in a very pragmatic way, entrepreneur turned-politician told ABC News in an interview. Those who have entered in the last couple of years, they haven't established roots in the country. Those who have committed a crime, should be out of this country. That is by the millions. That alone would be the largest mass deportation. Combine that with ending government aid for all illegals. You see self-deportations," he said.