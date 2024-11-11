Mauritius awaits results of tense election race

But Jugnauth's hopes he would handily win a new term on the back of the deal were dented when secretly recorded phone calls of politicians, diplomats and journalists began to be leaked online last month.

Seeking to keep a lid on the scandal, the authorities announced a social media ban until after the election, before making an embarrassing climbdown in the face of opposition and media outrage.

The move added to concerns that Mauritius's much-vaunted democracy and civil liberties were being gradually eroded.

Both sides confident

Jugnauth's Militant Socialist Movement and its allies are seeking to hold on to their 42-seat majority in the 70-member National Assembly but faced a stiff challenge from former prime minister Ramgoolam's Alliance of Change.

During a lively and sometimes heated campaign, both camps promised voters they would take measures to improve the lot of ordinary Mauritians who face cost of living difficulties despite strong economic growth.

"We are confident of winning because the people appreciate our record," 62-year-old Jugnauth said after polls closed, accusing the opposition of trying to hinder the smooth running of the vote.

Ramgoolam, 77, issued a similar declaration: "We are heading towards a big victory tomorrow. The people are waiting for this liberation."

Ramgoolam had warned early on polling day about the risk of fraud, but later said voting went off largely without incident.

Police had been stationed in polling stations to ensure the security of the vote, and police spokesman Shiva Coothen reported several incidents in some areas as ballot boxes were being taken to counting centres, without giving more details.

Both Jugnauth and Ramgoolam are members of the dynasties that have dominated politics in Mauritius since it became independent from Britain in 1968.

A new bloc, the Linion Reform alliance, campaigned against the establishment politicians with the slogan "Neither Navin, Nor Pravind", and criticised corruption and nepotism.

Sixty-two seats were up for grabs under a first-past-the-post system, with the remaining eight allocated under what is dubbed the "best loser" system.

The majority-Hindu nation has seen remarkable stability and growth since independence, building an economy based on tourism as well as financial services and textile manufacturing.

GDP growth was seven percent in 2023, but analysts say Mauritius needs to diversify its economy, and concerns about governance and corruption are growing.

The island is renowned for its spectacular palm-fringed white beaches and turquoise waters, attracting 1.3 million visitors last year.

The Chagos deal was a major success for the government, though Britain will retain a lease for a joint US military base on the island of Diego Garcia for an "initial" 99 years.

Jugnauth hailed it as the completion of the nation's "decolonisation".

But some have voiced concerns that president-elect Donald Trump's approach to the US military presence in the Indian Ocean might have repercussions for the agreement.