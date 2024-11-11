Trump, Putin speak over phone, discuss ending war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone and discussed ending the war in Ukraine amongst many other important topics, a media report said Sunday.

After winning the recent presidential elections, Trump has spoken to over 70 world leaders.

Among the firsts were Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.

"The two men discussed the goal of peace on the European continent and Trump expressed an interest in follow-up conversations to discuss 'the resolution of Ukraine's war soon, one of the people said, The Washington Post said in an exclusive report.