US president-elect Trump ramps up transition moves with key appointments to his administration

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump has moved quickly to staff up his incoming administration, naming loyalists to several key posts within days of his election victory and signalling his desire to have some seated without a Senate confirmation process.
The staffing picks are the subject of intense speculation and scrutiny, with Trump vowing that his second administration will oversee a radical shake-up of the federal government.
The 78-year-old Republican tycoon said Sunday he would tap hardline immigration official Tom Homan as the country's "border czar," while US media reported the nod for UN ambassador as going to New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a vocal Trump ally.
Stephen Miller, another fierce critic of illegal immigration who served in Trump's first administration, has been tapped for deputy chief of staff.
The picks signal movement on a number of Trump's key campaign messages, with Homan's hardline immigration stance making him a loyal hand in carrying out the incoming president's deportation promises, while Stefanik, who has voiced strong support for Israel, will represent the administration as the UN grapples with the ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon.
Stefanik's nomination would need approval by the Senate, but Trump is hoping to bypass Congress by making appointments while the chamber is in recess. He has turned the issue into a loyalty test, insisting that any Republican seeking to be the leader of the Senate "must agree" to recess appointments.
The three senators jockeying for the post immediately issued statements saying they supported the move or were at least open to the idea.
Trump will not be inaugurated until January and had previously made one cabinet-level appointment, naming his campaign manager Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff, a position that does not require Senate confirmation.
His weekend nominations for both border czar and ambassador to the UN will help him fulfil a number of his key promises to the American electorate. Homan, a former acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), holds strident views on immigration, as does Miller, who served as Trump's senior advisor and speechwriter during his first term.
Curbing illegal immigration served as one of Trump's central campaign promises, as he pledged to launch the largest deportation operation of undocumented migrants in US history, beginning on day one.
"I've known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our borders," Trump said of Homan on Truth Social, adding that he will be in charge of "all deportation of illegal aliens back to their country of origin."
Stefanik, a key Trump ally now in her fifth term in office, has been a staunch defender of Israel and will head to the UN as the wars in Gaza and Lebanon dominate diplomacy.
Israel welcomed the appointment Monday.
"At a time when hate and lies fill the halls of the UN, your unwavering moral clarity is needed more than ever," its UN ambassador Danny Danon wrote on X, wishing her "success in standing firm for truth and justice."
Here are the people Trump has picked for key positions so far
Susie Wiles, chief of staff
Wiles, 67, was a senior adviser to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and its de facto manager.
Wiles has a background in Florida politics. She helped Ron DeSantis win his first race for Florida governor. Six years later, she was key to Trump's defeat of him in the 2024 Republican primary.
Wiles' hire was Trump's first major decision as president-elect and one that could be a defining test of his incoming administration considering her close relationship with the president-elect. Wiles is said to have earned Trump's trust in part by guiding what was the most disciplined of Trump's three presidential campaigns.
Wiles was able to help keep Trump on track as few others have, not by criticising his impulses but by winning his respect by demonstrating his success after taking her advice.
Tom Homan, 'border czar'
Homan, 62, has been tasked with Trump's top priority of carrying out the largest deportation operation in the nation's history.
Homan, who served under Trump in his first administration leading US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was widely expected to be offered a position related to the border, an issue Trump made central to his campaign.
Though Homan has insisted such a massive undertaking would be humane, he has long been a loyal supporter of Trump's policy proposals, suggesting at a July conference in Washington that he would be willing to "run the biggest deportation operation this country's ever seen."
Democrats have criticised Homan for defending Trump's "zero tolerance" policy on border crossings during his first administration, which led to the separation of thousands of parents and children seeking asylum at the border.
Elise Stefanik, United Nations ambassador
Stefanik is a representative from New York and one of Trump's staunchest defenders, going back to his first impeachment.
Elected to the House in 2014, Stefanik was selected by her GOP House colleagues as House Republican Conference chair in 2021, when former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was removed from the post after publicly criticising Trump for falsely claiming he won the 2020 election.
Stefanik, 40, has served in that role ever since as the third-ranking member of House leadership. Stefanik's questioning of university presidents over antisemitism on their campuses helped lead to two of those presidents resigning, further raising her national profile.
If confirmed, she would represent American interests at the UN as Trump vows to end the war waged by Russia against Ukraine begun in 2022. He has also called for peace as Israel continues its offensive against Hamas in Gaza and its invasion of Lebanon to target Hezbollah.
Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff for policy
Miller, an immigration hardliner, was a vocal spokesperson during the presidential campaign for Trump's priority of mass deportations. The 39-year-old was a senior adviser during Trump's first administration.
Miller has been a central figure in some of Trump's policy decisions, notably his move to separate thousands of immigrant families.
Trump argued throughout the campaign that the nation's economic, national security, and social priorities could be met by deporting people who are in the United States illegally.
Since Trump left office in 2021, Miller has served as the president of America First Legal, an organisation made up of former Trump advisers aimed at challenging the Biden administration, media companies, universities, and others over issues such as free speech and national security.
(With inputs from AP and AFP)