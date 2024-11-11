US president-elect Trump ramps up transition moves with key appointments to his administration

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump has moved quickly to staff up his incoming administration, naming loyalists to several key posts within days of his election victory and signalling his desire to have some seated without a Senate confirmation process.

The staffing picks are the subject of intense speculation and scrutiny, with Trump vowing that his second administration will oversee a radical shake-up of the federal government.

The 78-year-old Republican tycoon said Sunday he would tap hardline immigration official Tom Homan as the country's "border czar," while US media reported the nod for UN ambassador as going to New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a vocal Trump ally.

Stephen Miller, another fierce critic of illegal immigration who served in Trump's first administration, has been tapped for deputy chief of staff.

The picks signal movement on a number of Trump's key campaign messages, with Homan's hardline immigration stance making him a loyal hand in carrying out the incoming president's deportation promises, while Stefanik, who has voiced strong support for Israel, will represent the administration as the UN grapples with the ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Stefanik's nomination would need approval by the Senate, but Trump is hoping to bypass Congress by making appointments while the chamber is in recess. He has turned the issue into a loyalty test, insisting that any Republican seeking to be the leader of the Senate "must agree" to recess appointments.

The three senators jockeying for the post immediately issued statements saying they supported the move or were at least open to the idea.