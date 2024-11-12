COP29 climate summit adopts controversial carbon credit standards, drawing mixed reactions

BAKU: The COP29 presidency has announced an early success with the adoption of standards for carbon credits, referred to as Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement. This long-debated framework is designed to help nations collaborate in reducing carbon emissions.

However, critics argue that it was pushed through without adequate scrutiny, risking greenwashing as there are insufficient safeguards in place.

COP29 lead negotiator, Yalchin Rafiyev, told the media, “This will be a game-changing tool to direct resources to the developing world and help us save up to $250 billion a year when implementing our climate plans.”

However, Harjeet Singh, Global Engagement Director for the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, disagreed, saying, “The decision to fast-track carbon market rules at the start of COP29 sets a troubling precedent. Unlike COP28’s positive example of operationalising the Loss and Damage Fund, which had the support and approval of all countries, this approach sidesteps comprehensive consultation with nations and civil society. These rushed rules open the door to weak, false ‘solutions’ that will only delay real climate action,” he told TNIE.

Singh further criticised carbon markets as mechanisms that have repeatedly failed to drive meaningful progress. “In the face of an escalating climate crisis, we cannot afford to depend on these opaque mechanisms that increase vulnerabilities and unfairly shift the burden onto poorer nations,” he added.

Article 6 offers two options for trading: countries can enter into bilateral agreements and set their own rules, or they can participate in a United Nations-supervised market open to all. In this UN-supervised carbon market, the credit price will be determined by market players but will include third-party accreditation.