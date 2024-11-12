Marco Rubio, who called Trump a con artist once, tipped to be new secretary of state

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump announced new members of his incoming administration on Monday, and was expected to pick Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state.

Both Rubio and Congressman Michael Waltz, who has been lined up for the powerful National Security Advisor role, have notably hawkish views on China, which they see as a threat and challenge to US economic and military might.

The two appointees, both from Florida, would be key architects of Trump's "America First" foreign policy, with the incoming president having promised to end the wars raging in Ukraine and the Middle East, and avoid any more US military entanglements.

The 78-year-old Republican tycoon has vowed his second stint in power will result in a radical shake-up of the federal government.

Trump announced immigration official Tom Homan as the country's "border czar" on Monday, tasking him with fulfilling his key domestic promise of mass deportations of undocumented migrants.

US media also reported that Stephen Miller, the author of Trump's so-called "Muslim ban" immigration policy during his first term, was set to be his deputy chief of staff with a broad portfolio.

New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a hardline defender of Israel, got the nod for UN ambassador, Trump's transition team said in a statement.