Mauritius opposition leader claims sweeping vote win

PORT LOUIS: Mauritius opposition leader Navin Ramgoolam said Tuesday that his alliance had won a crushing election victory over the governing coalition, after the incumbent prime minister conceded he faced a "huge defeat".

Ramgoolam, a two-time former prime minister, told crowds of jubilant supporters in his constituency that his Alliance of Change had made a clean sweep of parliamentary seats on the island of Mauritius in Sunday's vote.

"I hope PKJ resigns soon. He was beaten 60-0," Ramgoolam said, referring to Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

"The power of the people is stronger than a dictatorship," the 77-year-old added to boisterous cheers and blaring horns.

There were 60 National Assembly seats up for grabs on the island of Mauritius and another two on Rodrigues. The remaining eight are allocated under what is dubbed the "best loser" system.

The winner-takes-all election model means single coalitions often dominate the 70-seat parliament in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

If confirmed, it would be the third time since Mauritius became independent from Britain in 1968 that there has been a 60-0 score, media reports said.