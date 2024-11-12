Theater festival brings hope and healing to conflict-stricken Burkina Faso

OUGADOUGOU: The last three years have been tough for Fanta Charlotte Dabone, a mother of three from the conflict-battered West African country of Burkina Faso.

She fled her village after it was attacked by extremists, leaving behind her husband and farm. Since then, she has been moving from place to place, struggling to pay rent and buy enough food for her children, including a 2-year-old toddler.

But last month, she got to be a queen. Every day for a week, together with dozens of other Burkinabe men and women displaced by extremist violence, she swirled, danced, and chanted for almost two hours in front of captivated audiences at Recreatrales, an international theater festival held in Ouagadougou, the country’s capital.

“I was so happy about it," she said. "I don’t even know how to explain how it felt.”

Burkina Faso, a landlocked nation of 23 million in the Sahel region, used to be known for its bustling arts scene, including renowned film and theater festivals, and its sophisticated craftsmanship.

But in recent years, the country has become the symbol of the security crisis in the region. It has been shaken by violence from extremist groups and the government forces fighting them, much of it spilling over the border with Mali. The country has also experienced two military coups. The military junta, which took power by force in 2022, failed to provide the stability it promised. Instead, the situation deteriorated: According to conservative estimates, more than 60% of the country is now outside of government control, more than 2 million people have lost their homes, and almost 6.5 million need humanitarian aid to survive.

The country’s leader, Capt. Ibrahim Traore, installed a system of de facto censorship, where those critical of the regime disappear or are forcefully drafted into the army. Even friends are afraid to discuss politics with one another.

But against all odds, last month the Bougsemtenga district in the capital transformed into a festival ground to host Recreatrales for the 13th time.

Bougsemtenga derives its name from “bougtenga,” which means “happiness district” in Moore, one of the local languages. True to its origins, this year its streets were transformed into a dreamy universe, resembling a crossover between a traditional village festival and Alice in Wonderland. More than 150 African and European artists performed, and over 4,500 theater lovers were able to escape the country's grim reality, if just for a little while.

Improvised theater stages were constructed inside people’s courtyards. The streets were decorated with colorful lights and abstract sculptures made by locals from plastic bottles and scraps of wax-printed fabric. Residents put up hand-decorated stands selling beer and meat sticks to multinational crowds of theatergoers, ranging from Western diplomats to local mechanics. The ticket booth was a giant frog, its mouth wide open.

Aristide Tarnagda, the festival’s artistic director, said he was convinced that regardless of the insecurity engulfing the country, the festival had to take place as planned.

Theater, he said, is an affirmation of “the primacy of life over death.” He added that gathering to perform and watch theatrical productions is a form of resistance against adversity and violence. This year’s theme was "Turning the Face to the Sun."

“Humans are capable of love and freedom, but sometimes they forget it,” he said. “The role of theater is to remind them about it.”

Held every two years, the festival is the culmination of yearlong work with residents of the Bougsemtenga district, which was home to two theaters and a theater association even before the first Recreatrales in 2002.

They run art workshops in writing, theater, dance, and scenography for young people from the district and from across Africa. They also organize mentoring sessions and business skills classes for local women. The goal is to get as many people as possible involved, said Odile Sankara, the festival's director.

“It’s a working-class district," Sankara said. “We want to encourage people to take an interest in art, to get a taste of it.”