As Sri Lanka goes to parliamentary polls, parties representing Tamils wait with bated breath

NUWARA ELIYA: As Sri Lanka went to the polls on Wednesday to elect a new parliament, political parties representing Tamils, most of whom reside in the north, east and hill country regions, are awaiting the outcome with bated breath as the island nation witnesses a multi-cornered contest on a scale never seen before.

This is compounded by the difficulty in assessing the magnitude of a popular wave the newly-elected president, Anura Kumar Dissanayake, seems to be riding even in areas dominated by ethnic minorities.

Leaders of almost all Tamil political parties that TNIE spoke to said this is the first election in which they have no idea what the results will be like. Even the public seems to be in a “state of confusion,” as an elderly person in Jaffna put it.

To put things in context, for the six seats in the Vanni electoral district, 423 candidates from 22 political parties or alliances and 25 independent groups are in the fray.

Similarly, in Nuwara Eliya and Jaffna, 308 candidates each from 17 parties and 11 independent groups are in the fray for eight and six seats, respectively.

In Batticaloa, 392 candidates from 22 parties and 27 independent groups are contesting for five seats.

In Ampara (also called Digamadulla), which has a mix of Sinhalese, Tamils and Muslims, a whopping 640 candidates are contesting for eight seats from 21 parties and 43 independent groups.

While Indians may not find the number of candidates surprising, leaders of political parties say, in Sri Lanka’s context, these are unusually high numbers.