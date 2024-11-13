COP29: G77, China agree to use new NCQG draft text as basis for finance negotiations

BAKU: The first iteration of the draft New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance (NCQG) was released on Wednesday, which the majority of G77 countries and China have reportedly agreed to use as the basis for negotiations to achieve an ambitious climate finance goal.

It's a voluminous draft running into 34 pages as against the nine-page pre-COP draft that was rejected by developing countries terming it as imbalance and not representing their stance positively.

While some observers called the new draft also "non-workable" as it simply put all the options in black and white, others see some positives in it.

In para 55, the draft text acknowledges that in line with the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities, the NCQG is the sole obligation of developed countries to provide and mobilise climate finance to developing countries and must accurately reflect the establishment of operational features in line with the needs and priorities of developing countries.

However, the text throws-up six options on the quantum of NCQG with a lot of brackets. For instance, option-1, reads: "It was decided to set a new collective quantified goal on climate finance [of USD X][from a floor of USD 100 billion][of at least USD 1 trillion][of USD 1.1 trillion][of at least USD 1.3 trillion][of USD 2 trillion] per year [in grant-equivalent terms] [from 2025 to 2029][from 2025 to 2030][from 2025 to 2035][from 2026 to 2035][by 2030] provided and mobilised by developed country Parties and to address the evolving needs and priorities of developing country Parties with a significant provision component for adaptation, mitigation and loss and damage."