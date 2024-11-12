G77+ China demand 1.3 trillion dollars in climate finance from developed nations at COP29

BAKU: At COP29, the G77 bloc of developing nations, alongside China, took a firm stance on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) for climate finance, calling for an ambitious financial commitment from developed countries to support climate action in the developing world.

Representing roughly 80% of the global population, G77+China has demanded that developed nations provide at least $1.3 trillion annually to aid mitigation, adaptation, and address loss and damage caused by climate change, according to observers.

The G77 rejected the current framework proposed by the ad hoc work programme’s co-chairs, arguing it lacks a sufficient foundation for effective negotiations.

Instead, they called on the newly appointed co-chairs of the NCQG contact group to prepare a fresh, equitable text for consideration at the next session.

The group insisted that any framework should prioritise the needs of developing countries and uphold the principles of equity and “Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities” (CBDR-RC), as outlined in both the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement.

The G77+China bloc also emphasised that the NCQG should be an exclusive public finance goal for developing countries, rather than a global investment target.