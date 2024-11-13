Palestinian militant group releases video of Israeli hostage in Gaza

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian militant group allied with Hamas released a video on Wednesday of an Israeli hostage held in Gaza since the October 7 attack.

In the video, a bearded man identifying himself as Sasha Trupanov spoke in Hebrew about Israeli military operations in Lebanon, and called on Israelis to put pressure on the government to secure the release of hostages.

Trupanov, who stated in the video he was 28 and who recently turned 29, is a dual Russian-Israeli citizen who was abducted with his girlfriend, Sapir Cohen, from the Nir Oz kibbutz near the Gaza Strip.

Trupanov's mother, grandmother and girlfriend, also abducted during Hamas's October 7 attack, were among those released during a week-long truce in November 2024 in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Trupanov's father, Vitaly, was killed during the October 7 attack, the deadliest in Israeli history.

"I am relieved to see my son alive, but I am very worried to hear what he is saying," Trupanov's mother, Lena, said in a statement published by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum campaign group.

"I urge that every effort be made to secure his immediate release and that of all other hostages. They have no time left," she added.