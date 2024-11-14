Guardian moves out of Elon Musk's X

Donald Trump's victory in the US Presidential election has triggered a lot of followers to move out of Elon Musk-owned platform X. Musk is a buddy of Trump. Not only that, Trump has announced that Musk will head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is not a government agency officially despite the name, alongside American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Against this backdrop, the British daily newspaper, The Guardian has announced it will no longer post content on Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, from its official accounts.

In an announcement to readers, the news organisation said it considered the benefits of being on the platform formerly called Twitter were now outweighed by the negatives, citing the “often disturbing content” found on it.

“We wanted to let readers know that we will no longer post on any official Guardian editorial accounts on the social media site X,” The Guardian said.

The Guardian has more than 80 accounts on X with approximately 27 million followers.

The Guardian said content on the platform about which it had longstanding concerns included far-right conspiracy theories and racism. It added that the site’s coverage of the US presidential election had crystallised its decision.