Protests erupt in Paris over pro-Israel gala organized by far-right figures

PARIS: Protests erupted in Paris on Wednesday against a controversial gala organized by far-right figures in support of Israel. The event, intended to raise funds for the Israeli military, included Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich among its invited guests.

The demonstrations came on the eve of a high-stakes soccer match at France's national stadium against the Israeli national team, overshadowed by tensions around the wars in the Middle East.

Authorities in Paris announced that more than 4,000 police officers and 1,600 stadium staff will be deployed for the game.