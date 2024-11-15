Canada raises concern over asylum claims by international students

CHANDIGARH: Amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, the Canadian government has expressed concerns about the increasing number of international students claiming asylum.

It also alleges that some licensed immigration consultants are advising these students to provide "false" information in their asylum claims.

In response, Canadian Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller wrote a letter to the president and CEO of the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants to address the issue.

Sharing the letter on X, Marc Miller wrote: “My letter to the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants related to the growing number of international students claiming asylum in Canada and potentially unethical advice being given by some of its members.”