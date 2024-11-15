Canada raises concern over asylum claims by international students

CHANDIGARH: Amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, the Canadian government has expressed concerns about the increasing number of international students claiming asylum.
It also alleges that some licensed immigration consultants are advising these students to provide "false" information in their asylum claims.
In response, Canadian Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller wrote a letter to the president and CEO of the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants to address the issue.
Sharing the letter on X, Marc Miller wrote: “My letter to the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants related to the growing number of international students claiming asylum in Canada and potentially unethical advice being given by some of its members.”
The letter addressed to John Murray, president and CEO of the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants, states: “I would like to raise an important and concerning issue of which I am sure you are aware—the growing number of international students claiming asylum in Canada. I am concerned by reports that some of these students are being counseled by third parties to do so and to provide false information.”
The letter continues: “Canada is dedicated to aiding individuals in need of protection. However, counseling asylum seekers to misrepresent themselves to remain in Canada or seek permanent residence would be contrary to the objectives of Canada’s immigration system.”
Miller emphasised that "Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is deeply committed to protecting the integrity of Canada’s immigration system and the public interest."
“The college is an important partner in helping to maintain the integrity of Canada’s immigration system and to protect the public,” he added.
“As such, I request that the college look into the possibility that licensed immigration consultants are illegitimately advising international students to claim asylum,” Miller wrote.
According to Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the country welcomed 682,060 international students in 2023, with India constituting the largest share, comprising 40.7 per cent of the 278,250 study permits issued.
In 2022, Canada welcomed 551,405 new international students, with 226,450 (41 per cent) from India. Currently, nearly 600,000 students are on study permits in Canada.