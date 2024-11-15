Chinese,Philippine forces again avoid a clash in a fiercely disputed shoal under a rare deal

MANILA: The Philippine Navy transported food and other supplies to a territorial ship outpost in a shoal in the South China Sea without any confrontation with Chinese forces guarding the disputed area, officials said Friday.

The Philippine delivery of supplies and military personnel on Thursday to the Second Thomas Shoal was the third such trip that did not lead to any confrontation since July when both sides signed a rare deal to stop an alarming spike in violent confrontations.

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines continues to uphold its mandate of safeguarding Philippine sovereignty and ensuring the welfare of its stationed personnel in the West Philippine Sea," military spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said, using the Philippine name for the South China Sea.

"There were no untoward incidents during the mission," Trinidad said.

The Philippines occupied the shoal by permanently beaching a navy ship in its shallows in 1999, prompting China, which also claims it, to surround the atoll with its coast guard and naval forces in what has been a continuing territorial standoff.