Heavy strikes hit south Beirut after Israel evacuation call

LEBANON: A building in Beirut's southern suburbs collapsed in a gigantic cloud of smoke and dust, an AFP photographer reported, as two strikes attributed to Israel hit the Hezbollah bastion on Friday.

A series of images from the strike captures a falling projectile slamming into the lower floors of the building, which erupts in a huge fireball, causing the structure to collapse.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported a "heavy raid carried out by aircraft of the Israeli enemy" in the Ghobeiri area, near Horsh Beirut, the capital's largest park.

It said the raid had been preceded by two missile strikes on the same target by an Israeli drone.