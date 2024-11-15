Hindu pilgrim on way to Nankana Sahib shot dead in Pakistan

LAHORE: A Pakistani Hindu pilgrim, who was going to attend the 555th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in Nankana Sahib, was shot dead by robbers, police said on Friday.

Rajesh Kumar, a native of Larkana city in Sindh province, was travelling to Nankana Sahib from Lahore by car with his friend and brother-in-law when they were intercepted by three robbers on the Mananwala-Nankana Sahib Road, located about 60 km from Lahore.

The gunmen snatched PKR 4,50,000 from the trio and also PKR 10,000 from the driver. After Kumar resisted, the robbers opened fire on him and fled, police said.

After the robbery and firing incident on Wednesday night, Kumar was shifted to a hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.