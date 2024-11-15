Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr as health secretary

NEW YORK: President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Putting a man whose views public health officials have decried as dangerous in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research, Medicare and Medicaid.

"For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," Trump said Thursday in a post on his Truth Social site announcing the appointment. Kennedy, he said, would "end the Chronic Disease epidemic" and "Make America Great and Healthy Again!"

Trump said Kennedy would target drugs, food additives and chemicals.

As one of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists in the world, Kennedy's nomination immediately alarmed some public health officials.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told The Associated Press, "I don't want to go backwards and see children or adults suffer or lose their lives to remind us that vaccines work, and so I am concerned."

Trump also announced Thursday that he has chosen Doug Collins, a former congressman from Georgia, to run the Department of Veterans Affairs. Collins is a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command. The Republican served in Congress from 2013 to 2021, and he helped defend Trump during his first impeachment process.