Trump wants to end 'wokeness' in education, vows to use federal money as leverage

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump's vision for education revolves around a single goal: to rid America's schools of perceived " wokeness " and "left-wing indoctrination."

The president-elect wants to keep transgender athletes out of girls' sports. He wants to forbid classroom lessons on gender identity and structural racism. He wants to abolish diversity and inclusion offices.

Throughout his campaign, the Republican depicted schools as a political battleground to be won back from the left. Now that he's won the White House, he plans to use federal money as leverage to advance his vision of education across the nation.

Trump's education plan pledges to cut funding for schools that defy him on a multitude of issues.

On his first day in office, Trump has repeatedly said he will cut money to "any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content on our children." On the campaign trail, Trump said he would "not give one penny" to schools with vaccine or mask requirements.

He said it would be done through executive action, though even some of his supporters say he lacks the authority to make such swift and sweeping changes.

Trump's opponents say his vision of America's schools is warped by politics — that the type of liberal indoctrination he rails against is a fiction. They say his proposals will undermine public education and hurt the students who need schools' services the most.

"It's fear-based, non-factual information, and I would call it propaganda," said Wil Del Pilar, senior vice president for Education Trust, a research and advocacy organization. "There is no evidence that students are being taught to question their sexuality in schools. There is no evidence that our American education system is full of maniacs."