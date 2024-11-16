'Gaza's best-known surgeon' tortured to death in Israeli custody, reveals new report

A recently released report by the UK-based Sky News revealed shocking details about the torture including sexual abuse and subsequent murder of a Palestinian surgeon imprisoned by Israel in a military prison in the occupied West Bank.

The report citing a captive at Israel’s Ofer Prison, detailed how Israeli forces left the severely tortured Dr Al-Bursh, naked from the waist down, to die alone in agonising pain in the prison’s yard.

"In mid-April 2024, Dr Adnan Al-Bursh arrived at Section 23 in Ofer Prison. The prison guards brought Dr Adnan Al-Bursh into the section in a deplorable state. He had clearly been assaulted with injuries around his body. He was naked in the lower part of his body," the captive detailed in a deposition to lawyers from the Israeli human rights organisation HaMoked.

"The prison guards threw him in the middle of the yard and left him there. Dr Adnan Al-Bursh was unable to stand up. One of the prisoners helped him and accompanied him to one of the rooms. A few minutes later, prisoners were heard screaming from the room they went into, declaring Dr Adnan Al-Bursh was martyred," the captive told the lawyers.

Dr Al-Bursh was reportedly one of the best-qualified and popular surgeons in Gaza. An image of him, dressed in surgical gown covered with blood, resting on the hospital veranda became the symbol of the unwavering commitment shown by the Palestinian doctors in the face of the brutal war.