Nearly 500 carbon capture lobbyists granted access to Cop29 climate summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan: At least 480 lobbyists for companies and groups that advocate for a misguided technology that prolongs fossil fuel use have gained access to the COP29 climate talks, according to a new analysis conducted by the Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL).

The number of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage lobbyists is higher than the core delegations from the United States, Canada, The United Kingdom, and the European Union combined. Nearly half (209) are attending as members of national delegations, potentially giving them greater access to the negotiations. The COP29 Presidency invited 55 as guests, a statement issued by CIEL said.

The number of CCS lobbyists has increased compared to last year’s at the conference in Dubai (475), despite the overall number of participants being significantly lower in Baku (52504 compared to 81027 at COP28. Figures exclude media and support staff).

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), also known as CCUS when it includes “utilization”, is a key topic at COP29, with lobbyists advocating for its implementation as a climate solution.

CCS is a lifeline for the coal, oil, and gas industries as they pursue fanciful ways to avoid effective climate action. Worryingly, their attempts to preserve their business are showing results—increasingly national climate plans bet on these unreliable technologies.

CCS purports to enable polluters to ‘manage’ their carbon dioxide emissions by trapping them and injecting them underground or underneath the seabed or using them in industrial processes.

But this technology has a decades-long history of overpromising and underdelivering, with 78% of large-scale projects cancelled or put on hold.

“We are witnessing fossil fuel greenwashing by those attempting to delay the inevitable fossil fuels phaseout. This large presence of lobbyists is a confirmation that the carbon capture industry is working hard to promote the misguided CCS technology. But governments and companies simply cannot ‘clean’ their coal, oil, and gas by capturing and ‘managing’ emissions: CCS has repeatedly failed to deliver,” said CIEL International Carbon Capture Campaigner Rachel Kennerley.