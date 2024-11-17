Canada increases work hours for international students to 24 per week, tightens school transfer rules

CHANDIGARH: International students in Canada can now work up to 24 hours per week off-campus during academic sessions. However, they must apply for a new study permit if they wish to transfer to a different school.
The new regulations, which took effect on November 15, were confirmed by Marc Miller, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
"By fixing the off-campus work limit to 24 hours per week, we are striking the right balance between providing work opportunities and helping students stay focused on their education. We also expect institutions to support our efforts to preserve the integrity of the International Student Program," said Miller.
"International students should have a positive, successful experience in Canada, and the important changes made today will help with that," he added.
This marks an increase from the previous 20-hour limit, giving students greater flexibility to balance work and studies.
In a statement, the IRCC elaborated on the new measures, stating: "Canada’s diverse and inclusive society, high-quality educational institutions, and potential opportunities to work or immigrate after graduation have made Canada a leading destination for students from around the world. The International Student Program must be sustainable, and students must be protected from abuse within the system."
The IRCC also highlighted significant steps taken over the past year to address fraud and protect students from exploitation.
"Over the past year, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has taken significant steps to ensure the sustainability of the International Student Program by rooting out fraud and protecting students from bad actors and financial vulnerability."
"As announced in our 2025-2027 Immigration Levels Plan, Canada’s temporary resident population will decrease over the next few years to align with our long-term economic goals and strengthen the integrity and quality of our temporary resident programs," it added.
As part of the changes, international students must now apply for and receive approval for a new study permit before switching learning institutions.
The IRCC emphasized that this measure is part of its broader efforts to strengthen the integrity of the International Student Program.
Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs) are also being held to higher standards to protect the system from misuse. Since 2015, IRCC has collaborated with DLIs to bolster student compliance reporting.
Now, institutions that fail to submit compliance reports or verify acceptance letters could face suspension from enrolling new international students for up to a year.
"These improvements will provide greater oversight while supporting international students and safeguarding their academic experiences in Canada," the statement read.
The changes aim to ensure a sustainable and fair experience for international students, strengthening both compliance and protections within the system.