Canada increases work hours for international students to 24 per week, tightens school transfer rules

CHANDIGARH: International students in Canada can now work up to 24 hours per week off-campus during academic sessions. However, they must apply for a new study permit if they wish to transfer to a different school.

The new regulations, which took effect on November 15, were confirmed by Marc Miller, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

"By fixing the off-campus work limit to 24 hours per week, we are striking the right balance between providing work opportunities and helping students stay focused on their education. We also expect institutions to support our efforts to preserve the integrity of the International Student Program," said Miller.

"International students should have a positive, successful experience in Canada, and the important changes made today will help with that," he added.

This marks an increase from the previous 20-hour limit, giving students greater flexibility to balance work and studies.