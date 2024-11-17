Pakistan’s ‘VPN use un-Islamic’ edict by top religious body draws widespread backlash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's leading constitutional religious body came under severe criticism after it issued an edict terming the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to access blocked content on the internet as 'un-Islamic'.

The unprecedented pro­clamation by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), which advises parliament on aligning legislation with Islamic teachings, enraged digital rights activists as well as some religious scholars.

According to the Dawn newspaper, the CII chief Raghib Naeemi said that using VPNs to access “imm­oral or illegal content” was against Sharia.

In a social media statement on Saturday, Maulana Tariq Jameel, a prominent religious scholar, said if watching adult content or blasphemous material was an issue then mobile phones should be declared un-Islamic before labelling VPNs as such.

Senator Allama Nasir Abbas, the chief of Shia organisation Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM), said the country was being ruled by an “incompetent and corrupt elite” who were not even the true representatives of the people.