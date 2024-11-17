Pope calls for Gaza 'genocide' investigation

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis for the first time tackled claims of Israel's ongoing "genocide" of Palestinians in Gaza in a forthcoming book, urging further investigation into whether Israel's actions meet the definition.

Titled "Hope Never Disappoints. Pilgrims Towards a Better World", the book includes his latest and most forthright intervention into the more than year-long war sparked by Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel.

"According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of genocide," the pontiff wrote in extracts published on Sunday in Italy's La Stampa daily.

"This should be studied carefully to determine whether (the situation) corresponds to the technical definition formulated by jurists and international organisations," he added.

The Argentine pontiff has frequently deplored the number of victims of Israel's operations in Gaza, with the territory's Hamas-run health ministry putting the toll at least 43,846 people, most of them civilians.