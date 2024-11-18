Bangladesh tribunal tells investigators to finish probe against ousted premier Hasina by next month

DHAKA: A special tribunal in Bangladesh on Monday told investigators they have one month to complete their work on ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her close aides, who face charges of crimes against humanity after hundreds of people were killed in a mass uprising this summer.

Golam Mortuza Majumdar, the head judge of the three-member International Crimes Tribunal, set Dec. 17 for investigators to finish their work, as the tribunal heard updates Monday from police about what the country's security agencies have done to arrest Hasina and her close aides.

The decision came after prosecutors sought more time for the investigation.

Mohammed Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor of the tribunal, told the judges during Monday's hearing that they were working in line with an extradition treaty signed earlier with India to make Hasina's return possible.

Hasina has been living in exile in India since Aug. 5 when she fled the country amid the student-led protests. The Dhaka-based tribunal on Oct. 17 issued arrest warrants for Hasina and 45 others, including former Cabinet ministers, advisers and military and civil officials. The country is now being run by an interim government headed by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus.